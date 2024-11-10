Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 566.7% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 4.2% during the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 5.5% during the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $51.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $58.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNY

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.