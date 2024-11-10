Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NCZ)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Up 0.6 %

NCZ stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $3.22.

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

