Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $198.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.50.

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,563,480. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $277.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.84. The company has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of -105.89 and a beta of 0.39. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.98 and a 1-year high of $304.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

