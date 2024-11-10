Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 144 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,243,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,610,000 after purchasing an additional 57,491 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,086,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,281,000 after buying an additional 31,922 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,543,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,333,000 after acquiring an additional 32,942 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,534,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,431,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,955,000 after acquiring an additional 24,647 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $130.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.97 and its 200 day moving average is $112.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $89.89 and a 52 week high of $130.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.