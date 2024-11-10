Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 17 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,739,462,000 after purchasing an additional 75,837 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,850,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,954,404,000 after purchasing an additional 57,194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,425,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,505,649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,211 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,259,000 after purchasing an additional 376,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 99,957.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 854,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $984,027,000 after purchasing an additional 853,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total transaction of $15,410,192.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,511,717.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,322 shares of company stock valued at $18,280,698 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORLY. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,242.13.

View Our Latest Report on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,217.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $914.50 and a 52-week high of $1,239.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,161.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1,088.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.