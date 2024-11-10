Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 26,045 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,995 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 26,045 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the third quarter worth $36,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter worth $37,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems Stock Performance

NYSE DDD opened at $3.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $446.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $113.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.15 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 78.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on 3D Systems from $5.50 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on 3D Systems from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $4.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DDD

3D Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.