WBI BullBear Trend Switch US 3000 Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIT) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

WBI BullBear Trend Switch US 3000 Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIT – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.03 and last traded at $18.11. Approximately 11,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 8,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.
WBI BullBear Trend Switch US 3000 Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.11.
