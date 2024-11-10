Wedbush Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EXPE. Benchmark lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.88.

Shares of EXPE stock traded up $6.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,871,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,834. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.47. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $190.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.78.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at $11,829,740. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,019 shares of company stock worth $6,958,891 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 709.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

