Westmount Energy (LON:WTE) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Westmount Energy Limited (LON:WTE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.19 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.15 ($0.01). Westmount Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.01), with a volume of 50,000 shares.

Westmount Energy Stock Down 8.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.66 million, a P/E ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 18.95.

Westmount Energy Company Profile

Westmount Energy Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital to small medium sized companies. The firm invests in Guyana-Suriname Basin regions. Westmount Energy Limited was incorporated in October 1, 1992 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

