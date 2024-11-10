WVS Financial Corp. (WVFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on November 22nd

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.
WVS Financial Stock Performance
Shares of WVFC opened at $12.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.43. WVS Financial has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $13.99.
WVS Financial Company Profile
