XML Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 300,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Kerusso Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kerusso Capital Management LLC now owns 111,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 0.4% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,349,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,699,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,057,000 after purchasing an additional 103,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% in the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PFE opened at $26.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.