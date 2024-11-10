XML Financial LLC Sells 21,012 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

XML Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 21,012 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Intel by 2.1% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 16,030 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 37,489 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Intel by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in Intel by 1.4% during the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 24,779 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in Intel by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 22,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,708. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
INTC stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.
