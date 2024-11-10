Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 164,833 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 240% from the previous session’s volume of 48,466 shares.The stock last traded at $55.66 and had previously closed at $55.57.

Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF stock. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Free Report) by 614.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,212 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC owned 0.15% of Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

