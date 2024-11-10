Ycg LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ycg LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.4% of Ycg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,618,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,463,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.03 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.98. The stock has a market cap of $226.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

