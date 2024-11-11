108,584 Shares in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP) Purchased by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 108,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,000. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 3.9% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC owned about 0.82% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

DFIP opened at $41.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average of $41.38. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

