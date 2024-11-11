1,256 Shares in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Acquired by Meixler Investment Management Ltd.

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Leidos by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Leidos during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at about $525,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $193,632.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,095.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,241.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $193,632.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,095.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos stock opened at $198.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.61 and a 200-day moving average of $153.71. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.27 and a 52-week high of $199.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LDOS. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Leidos from $205.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

