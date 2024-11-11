16,380 Shares in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Acquired by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,380 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Agilysys at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,976,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,530,000 after purchasing an additional 217,008 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Agilysys by 13.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 722,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,920,000 after purchasing an additional 87,549 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Agilysys by 91.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,847,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilysys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.80.

Agilysys Price Performance

Agilysys stock opened at $118.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.97. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.52 and a 52 week high of $125.73.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 37.54% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total transaction of $47,505.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,610,700.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total transaction of $47,505.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,117 shares in the company, valued at $11,610,700.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Mutch sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.24, for a total transaction of $52,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,858 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,837.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,368 in the last 90 days. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agilysys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.