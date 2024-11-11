19,589 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STX. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 2,407.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 141,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $15,621,871.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,668,110.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 141,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $15,621,871.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 668,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,668,110.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.68, for a total transaction of $2,153,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 648,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,842,970.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,638 shares of company stock worth $20,924,155 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.83.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of STX traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.96. 74,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490,604. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.06 and a 200 day moving average of $101.00. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $71.67 and a 1-year high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 73.11%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

