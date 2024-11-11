1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $21.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. 1stdibs.Com updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

1stdibs.Com Stock Performance

DIBS traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 95,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,325. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.78. The company has a market cap of $162.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.98. 1stdibs.Com has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $6.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew Rubinger sold 5,422 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $25,103.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,988.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,508 shares of company stock valued at $38,991. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

