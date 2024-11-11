200,075 Shares in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Acquired by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 200,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Harmonic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Harmonic by 117.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Harmonic by 7.2% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 20,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 320,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 98,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James downgraded Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Harmonic from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $12.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Harmonic Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $15.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.67.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.77 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 13.62%. Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

