2,509 Shares in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Bought by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 19.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $172.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 136.91, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.47. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $85.38 and a 12-month high of $179.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.27.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Benchmark raised their price target on Wix.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.06.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

