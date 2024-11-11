32,535 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Acquired by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,874,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,589,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,857,000 after purchasing an additional 823,036 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,254,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,242,000 after buying an additional 58,935 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 654.6% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,633,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,485,000 after buying an additional 3,151,584 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,526,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,939,000 after buying an additional 36,223 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,373,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,697,000 after acquiring an additional 172,003 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $109.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $492.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $94.73 and a 12 month high of $148.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

