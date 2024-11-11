3,690 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Purchased by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE D opened at $57.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.38. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 93.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.91.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

