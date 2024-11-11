3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth $28,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 217,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 17,211 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 689.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $134.34 on Monday. 3M has a 12-month low of $75.40 and a 12-month high of $141.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.67.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. 3M had a return on equity of 104.66% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.35%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. Melius upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on 3M in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.27.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

