67,300 Shares in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 67,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 161.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of NYSE:ORI traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.41. The company had a trading volume of 46,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,675. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $27.19 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.19.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

