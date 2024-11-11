abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Trading Up 5% – Should You Buy?

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.
abrdn Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.96.
abrdn Company Profile
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
