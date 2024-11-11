Access Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Access Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,885 shares during the period. Darling Ingredients accounts for approximately 2.0% of Access Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Access Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Darling Ingredients worth $6,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 27,243 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 929.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 61,987 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,610,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,056,000 after acquiring an additional 232,583 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 5.4 %

Darling Ingredients stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.87. 270,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.41. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average is $38.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 4.42%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.44.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

