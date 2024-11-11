Acelyrin (SLRN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect Acelyrin to post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, analysts expect Acelyrin to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Acelyrin Stock Performance
Acelyrin stock opened at $5.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.98. Acelyrin has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $9.25.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Acelyrin Company Profile
Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.
