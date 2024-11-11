Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GOLF. Compass Point lowered their target price on Acushnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Acushnet Price Performance

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $72.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $53.68 and a twelve month high of $76.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $620.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Acushnet will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acushnet

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Acushnet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in Acushnet in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Acushnet in the third quarter valued at $41,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 1,719.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Articles

