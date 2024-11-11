Addison Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Addison Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2,014.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Up 0.5 %

VONV stock opened at $85.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $85.96.

Increases Dividend

Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.437 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

