Addison Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Addison Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2,014.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Up 0.5 %
VONV stock opened at $85.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $85.96.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
