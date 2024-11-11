Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 205 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.09 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.17.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.2276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.