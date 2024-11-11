Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 781 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 283.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.36. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $26.13.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

