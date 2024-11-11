Addison Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,475 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Addison Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCT. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 39,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 75,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 80,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 33,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSCT opened at $18.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.44. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $18.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

