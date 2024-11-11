Addison Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 43.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 312.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $106.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.46.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

