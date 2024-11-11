Addison Advisors LLC Sells 744 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Addison Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Plc lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 426,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,334,000 after buying an additional 14,724 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13,209.4% in the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 72,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after acquiring an additional 71,727 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 387,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $165.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.98. The company has a market capitalization of $226.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.03 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Barclays dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

