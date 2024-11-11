Addison Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Addison Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 295.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,088,000 after acquiring an additional 23,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.07 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.91 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.12.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2831 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.