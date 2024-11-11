Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Adient from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Adient in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Adient from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Adient in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.14. 2,434,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,687. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.07. Adient has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $37.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.91, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Adient had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Adient’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adient will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adient by 2.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Adient by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

