AdvanSix Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:ASIX)

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

AdvanSix has a dividend payout ratio of 15.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AdvanSix to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

AdvanSix Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ASIX opened at $31.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.34. AdvanSix has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $32.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at AdvanSix

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $77,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,390,816. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $151,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,795 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,434.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,418 shares of company stock worth $411,626 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASIX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AdvanSix from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

