Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48.05 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 52.94 ($0.69), with a volume of 29790 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.50 ($0.70).

Aeorema Communications Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 54.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 57.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,764.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Aeorema Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.61%. Aeorema Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10,000.00%.

Aeorema Communications Company Profile

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, devises and delivers corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It assists clients with venue sourcing, event management, and incentive travel. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011.

