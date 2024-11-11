AF Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

AF Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 0.0% of AF Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Carr Financial Group Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $210,000. Tillman Hartley LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, SilverOak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VT stock opened at $121.41 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $93.48 and a one year high of $121.97. The company has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.30 and a 200-day moving average of $114.61.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

