Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.250-2.270 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $933.7 million-$935.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $926.5 million. Alarm.com also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.25-$2.27 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALRM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Alarm.com from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

ALRM stock traded up $6.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.51. 903,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 8.70. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $51.19 and a 1 year high of $77.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.31. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.35 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $445,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,125. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $585,711.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,391. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

