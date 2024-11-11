Alaska Permanent Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $70,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 718.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.00 on Monday, reaching $602.13. 261,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,060,274. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $574.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $553.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $440.41 and a one year high of $603.04.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

