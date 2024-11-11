Alaska Permanent Capital Management Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWBFree Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,341,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,658,000 after acquiring an additional 29,339 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,842,000 after acquiring an additional 78,422 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,279,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,574,000 after acquiring an additional 28,333 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,260,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,074,000 after purchasing an additional 102,898 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,815,000 after purchasing an additional 144,508 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $329.72. The company had a trading volume of 50,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,573. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.57. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $240.12 and a 1-year high of $330.39.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

