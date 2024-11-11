Alaska Wealth Advisors Sells 2,326 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Alaska Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the period. Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFAV opened at $73.99 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.70 and a 200-day moving average of $72.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

