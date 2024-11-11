Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Alibaba Group by 462.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 169,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 139,134 shares during the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $12,656,000. SRN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 76.7% during the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 822,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,327,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $94.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.06. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $117.82. The stock has a market cap of $225.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.35.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.13.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

