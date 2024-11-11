Alliance Global Partners Issues Positive Forecast for Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Stock Price

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.91% from the stock’s current price.

Coda Octopus Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CODA traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $8.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,336. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08. Coda Octopus Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.52.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $5.48 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Coda Octopus Group

About Coda Octopus Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coda Octopus Group stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Coda Octopus Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CODA Free Report ) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 2.19% of Coda Octopus Group worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

