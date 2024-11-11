AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

AMCX has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AMC Networks from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

NASDAQ:AMCX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.74. 813,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,239. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.76. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $20.97. The company has a market capitalization of $385.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.29.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $599.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.12 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 2.29%. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 23.8% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 6.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 119.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 24.2% in the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

