American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock Holdings Raised by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,685,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 722,237 shares during the period. American International Group makes up about 4.1% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 2.13% of American International Group worth $1,002,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 199.2% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in American International Group by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG stock opened at $75.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of -22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.67. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.75 and a 12-month high of $80.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,058,834,596.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

