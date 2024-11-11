AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $14,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $250,521.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,454.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AME shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AMETEK from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on AMETEK from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.86.

AMETEK Price Performance

AME stock opened at $190.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.12 and a fifty-two week high of $192.20.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

