AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Trading Down 7% After Analyst Downgrade

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7% during trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $46.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AMN Healthcare Services traded as low as $26.77 and last traded at $27.03. 797,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 814,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.05.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair cut AMN Healthcare Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 2,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $90,810.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,595. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,289,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,117,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,349,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,293,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,831,000 after buying an additional 30,157 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,617,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,096,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,499,000 after acquiring an additional 209,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.96.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $740.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.43 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

